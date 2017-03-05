Benedict Tigers On To Florida For NCAAs

(Photo: Dennis Switzer, Benedict)

COLUMBIA, SC - The back to back SIAC Champion Benedict Tigers women's basketball team found out who they will play in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament on Sunday.

Benedict will play Valdosta State this Friday Mar. 10.

The Tigers are the three seed while the Blazers drew the sixth seed.

Valdosta went 22-9 this season and won the Gulf South title. Benedict went 21-7 and finished 14-1 in the SIAC on their way to another conference title.

The Tigers and Blazers are set to tip off at the MacArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Fl this coming Friday. A time has yet to be determined.

For the full bracket go here-http://www.ncaa.com/interactive-bracket/basketball-women/d2/

