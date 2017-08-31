Best Apps For Pregnancy

Smartphone (Photo: WKYC)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Instead of picking up a book for information on motherhood you can turn to your smartphone.

News 19's Digital Producer and mom Roshanda Pratt shares her favorite apps which include community support for mom and a way to listen to baby's heart beat with your mobile device.

First, Totally Pregnant App is an informative gateway to a community of real moms ready to spill the beans on the best tips and tricks. You can watch 3-d videos of your growing baby and take prenatal classes while you're swiping around. Totally pregnant is free for IOS and Android users.

The Bump is a free weekly update on the stages of your pregnancy with an illustration of a cute fruit. Here you can see an example of my growing baby which is about the size of a zucchini, weighting almost 3 pounds. I like this app especially if you have younger kids or siblings at home-- you can show them how the baby is growing. The app also allows you document your pregnancy by utilizing the weekly photo albums.

The Bump App is free for the IOS and Android.

And finally My Baby's Beat allows you to eavesdrop on your baby anytime you want.

Here's how it works, simply lie down and hold your phone's microphone over your bump. The app advises you use airplane mode and walks you through the process of what to listen for.

You can then save your recordings, pair with a picture to send to family or friends.

It costs about 5 dollars on IOS and $2 on Android.

