Devos Confirmed as Education Secretary in Historic Vote

Washington, DC - Besty DeVos has been confirmed as the U.S. Education Secretary, and came down to the Vice-President to decide her fate.

Senators casts their votes just before 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The vote was 50-50, with two Republicans breaking rank to vote alongside all 48 Democrats and Independents. Vice-President Mike Pence then cast the deciding vote.

It's believed to be the first time that a Vice-President had to break a tie for a presidential cabinet nominee.

Democrats had opposed DeVos because they felt she didn't have enough qualifications and were concerned that she is not a strong supporter of public schools. But Republicans said she's a champion of charter schools who will bring reform to the education system.

