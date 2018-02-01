BI-LO Offers $2 Heart Medications for Heart Health Awareness

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - February is American Heart Month, and BI-LO is trying to do its part by offering discounted heart medications.

In-store pharmacies will offer select generic heart medications at $2, and one for free, until February 28.

"Not everyone has insurance or health benefits that adequately cover prescription medication," said Gayle Shields, Vice President of Pharmacy for Southeastern Grocers. "This offer makes it easier for our customers to get the prescriptions they need at a great value so they can focus more on their health and less on their wallet.”

$2 heart medications:

• Metoprolol Tartrate (25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg tabs)

• Losartan Potassium (25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg tabs)

• Clonidine Hydrochloride (0.1 mg, 0.2 mg, 0.3 mg tabs)

• Furosemide (20 mg, 40 mg, 80 mg tabs)

• Spironolactone (25 mg, 50 mg tabs)

• Hydrochlorothiazide (12.5 mg caps, 25 mg tabs, 50 mg tabs)

• Simvastatin (5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg, 80 mg tabs)

• Triamterene/Hydrochlorothiazide (37.5-25 mg caps & tabs, 75-50 mg tabs)

Free Heart Medication: Lisinopril (2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg)



