Big Mac sauce hits eBay and the prices are insane

(Photo: eBay)

If you didn't get your bottle of Big Mac Special Sauce that went on sale for one day only on Thursday, you're in luck - sort of.

Head to eBay and you can get one of the bottles for yourself. But depending on where you look, it might cost you. Prices range anywhere from a slightly unsettling $31 to an outrageous $100,000 to "Buy It Now". Another seller is offering the beloved secret ingredient for $2,000 - but with free shipping.

The seller of the $100,000 bottle of sauce calls it the "holly grail" of sandwich toppings. The person assures that if his bids reach the $100,000 goal, he'll donate $10,000 to a specific charity.

The special sale was a Thursday-only event at select McDonald's restaurants around the U.S. Only 10,000 bottles were released to the public as they also introduced two new Big Mac sizes.

Whether the sauce will make a reappearance in the future is yet to be seen. But the move by McDonalds comes on the heels of news that only one in five millennial have tried a Big Mac.

So as McDonald's looks to increase interest in their flagship burger, these eBay sellers are hoping to cash in. As for whether that will actually happen at those prices remains to be seen.

Most of the highest prices aren't getting many bites - if any at all. But at least one bottle is currently pushing $90 with 36 bids already in. Another has crossed $100 with just 2 bids.

That said, there are other - less expensive - ways to get your hands on something like the "Special Sauce". Videos are already available online that show how to make a version of the topping.

(© 2017 WXIA)