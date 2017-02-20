Bill To Prohibit Local Plastic Bag Bans

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
21 People Fired After Day Without Immigrants
-
Faith Leads Cashier to Help Family
-
Armed Suspect Shot by Deputies After Standoff
-
School Bus Driver Arrested for DUI
-
Passenger in Truck Killed by Deer
-
Top Presidents Day Deals
-
2 Inmates Attacked Employees at Prison
-
Powerball Feb 18, 2017
-
Man Wanted for Questioning in Fatal Shooting
-
HS Hoops: Saturday Night High School Basketball Playoff Recap
More Stories
-
14 Families Without a Home Due to Columbia Apartment FireFeb 20, 2017, 4:36 p.m.
-
Midlands Carrabba's Closes DownFeb 20, 2017, 3:44 p.m.
-
Demolition of Old Cardinal Newman School Nearly CompleteFeb 20, 2017, 5:14 p.m.