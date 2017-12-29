Biscuit Recall Issued for SEG and Southern Home

(Photo: Pixabay: mccartyv)

(WLTX) - Southeastern Grocers has issued a voluntary recall for several biscuit products due to possible listeria.

The SEG- and Southern Home-branded biscuit products were sold in 25- and 44-ounce packages in all BI-LO, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores in the seven state where SEG operates.

The affected products and corresponding UPC codes for all Winn-Dixie stores:

SEG Buttermilk Biscuits – 3825911726 (25 oz. /12 pack case)

SEG Southern Style Biscuits – 3825911892 (44 oz. /eight pack case)

The affected products and corresponding UPC codes for all BI-LO and Harveys Supermarket stores:

SEG Buttermilk Biscuits – 3825911726 (25 oz. /12 pack case)

SEG Southern Style Biscuits – 3825911892 (44 oz. /eight pack case)

SH Buttermilk Frozen Dough Biscuits – 060788070251 (25 oz. /12 pack case)

SH Southern Style Dough Biscuits – 060788070249 (25 oz. /12 pack case)

SH 20 Ct Southern Style Dough Biscuits – 060788070250 (44 oz. /eight pack case)

SH 20 Ct Buttermilk Dough Biscuits – 060788002640 (44 oz. /eight pack case)

Officials say all affected products, regardless of the "best by" date, should be thrown away or returned to any BI-LO, Harverys or Winn-Dixie store for a full refund.

Customers with questions should call 866-946-6349.

