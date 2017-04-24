Blockbuster Stores Kept Open in Alaska

Despite the company’s bankruptcy and the rise of Netflix, there are still a handful of Blockbuster stores open for business. CBS NEWS

(CBS NEWS) -- We have a real BLAST FROM THE PAST: Conor Knighton has spotted a retail survivor in a surprising place:

“I can’t tell you how many business cards I’ve given out to people ‘cause they literally do not believe that I’m from Blockbuster,” said Kevin Daymude. He’s the manager of a Blockbuster Video outlet in Anchorage, Alaska.

The new releases are new, and the candy is fresh, but it feels like a place from another era.

Daymude has been there for 26 years, since the days of people returning VHS tapes and having to rewind them. “’Be kind, rewind’ -- we had stickers on there!” he laughed.

Maybe we should rewind for a minute …

You’ve seen the headlines: Blockbuster went bankrupt in 2010; it closed its last 300 stores in 2013. So how is this even possible?

“For a lot of people, they haven’t seen a Blockbuster store in, maybe, five or six years,” said franchise owner Alan Payne.

Back when Blockbuster shut down, Payne decided to keep HIS doors open. Today, he owns nine of the last 12 Blockbusters left in the entire country. (There were once over 9,000 worldwide.)

“At its peak almost half of the families in the entire country were going in a video store every week,” Payne said.

“I don’t know of any other industries that have gone from nothing, to an integral part of the culture that fast.”

MORE: Read & watch the full story at CBSNEWS.com

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.