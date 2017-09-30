Ashanti Billie (Photo: Family provided)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC/WCNC) -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says a homicide investigation is underway in northwest Charlotte after a body was found behind a church.

The FBI and CMPD confirmed the identity of the body found in north Charlotte as 19-year-old Ashanti Billie.

NBC Charlotte's sister station WVEC reports Billie had been missing for almost two weeks.

Here is a statement from Martin Culbreth, Special Agent in Charge of the Norfolk Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation:

“It is with deep regret that I inform the community that Ashanti Billie has been located, deceased, in Charlotte, North Carolina. I, along with the entire investigative team, offer our most sincere condolences to the Billie family, especially Ashanti’s parents Brandy and Tony. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Ashanti was last seen Monday, September 18, entering Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek where she works at Blimpie Subs.

That same day, her cell phone was found in a dumpster on Tallyho Terrace, while her car was found abandoned on Saturday in Ocean View in Virginia.

The landscaping worker in Charlotte found the body of a young woman near East AME Zion Church and called 911.

The FBI and Blimpie Subs have combined to offer a $20,000 reward to anyone who provides information that helps solve this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-5000, CrimeLine at 1-888-Lock-U-Up or FBI Norfolk at 757-455-0100.

WVEC in Norfolk, Va., contributed to this report.

