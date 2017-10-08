Body Language: The Three Faces Of Cam Newton's Apology

(Photo: USA TODAY)

Last night Cam Newton issued an apology for his controversial comments where he said that it was funny to hear a female talk about routes.

Many are wondering if his apology is sincere. And if it was only given because Dannon yogurt cut sponsorship ties with the famed quarterback.

Here's my body language breakdown of Cam Newton's apology.

Even though you could primarily see his face in the video , Cam revealed various emotions. After Cam said that his comment was disrespectful to women, you showed a look of remorse. His head was tilted down as was his chin and his eye were cast downward.

After he said that the joke was on him, he showed a combination of surprise with a touch of fear. His eyebrows were raised, his forehead was tense and his lips extended outward towards the side of his face. I think that he was surprised and taken aback at the fall out.

I saw subtle anger in his face when he said that he learned a valuable lesson. Notice the tighter eyelids and lips.

This analysis highlights a few of my takeaways from Cam Newton's apology.

