Water (Photo: PHILIPPE HUGUEN AFP/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) The city of Columbia has issued a boil water advisory for a Forest Acres neighborhood.

According to the city a six inch water main break occurred and this can cause bacterial contamination of the water.

The City of Columbia Water Works advises the water customers of Beverly Rd at Stanley and Plumer Rd from Oak Ridge to Spring Hill, located in Richland County, to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to drinking or cooking. Also, any residents near the affected area who have lost water and/or water pressure are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

The City of Columbia Water Works is presently working to correct the problem.

The City of Columbia Customer Care Call Center, 545-3300, may answer other inquiries concerning this Advisory.

