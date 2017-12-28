Bones, Possibly Human, Found in Suitcase on Middle Georgia interstate

Butts County, GA (WXIA) - A suitcase containing what appeared to be human bones was found on a middle Georgia interstate on Thursday.

According to Butts County Sheriff Gary Long, a driver was traveling southbound on I-75 when he saw something fall out of a truck.

The driver, who was at mile marker 203 between the Highway 16 and Highway 33 exits, pulled over to look for the fallen item and instead found a suitcase.

Long said the suitcase appears to contain a human skull and other bones.

The suitcase's contents will be turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which will determine if the bones are human.

