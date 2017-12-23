Border Patrol Agents Deliver Baby Near Border

Mission, Texas (KENS) - Can you imagine being pregnant, smuggled across the border and going into labor while trying to avoid border patrol agents?

That was the reality for one Honduras woman who went into labor near Mission, Texas overnight on Thursday, according to a press release sent to KENS 5.

Border patrol agents found her in pain as she was going into labor. Fortunately, they were able to deliver the woman's child with the help of medical technicians over the phone.

The mother and child were transported to a nearby hospital where they are both in stable condition.

