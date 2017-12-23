WLTX
Close

Border Patrol Agents Deliver Baby Near Border

Kens5.com Staff , KENS 4:35 PM. EST December 23, 2017

Mission, Texas (KENS) - Can you imagine being pregnant, smuggled across the border and going into labor while trying to avoid border patrol agents?

That was the reality for one Honduras woman who went into labor near Mission, Texas overnight on Thursday, according to a press release sent to KENS 5.

Border patrol agents found her in pain as she was going into labor. Fortunately, they were able to deliver the woman's child with the help of medical technicians over the phone.

The mother and child were transported to a nearby hospital where they are both in stable condition.

 

 

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories