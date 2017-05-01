Border Patrol Finds 67 Pounds of Pot Hidden Inside Casket

PHOENIX — Rather than the dead inside a hearse, Border Patrol agents found marijuana inside a closed casket over the weekend, officials said.

Willcox Border Patrol agents stopped a hearse near Tombstone and found 67 pounds of marijuana inside a casket, according to officials. The marijuana had been covered with manure to mask the smell.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of narcotics and contraband smuggling, and seized the drugs, according to a statement.

Agents called in a canine unit and searched the hearse after noticing inconsistencies in the man's story to officials.

The bricks of marijuana are estimated to be worth more than $33,000, Border Patrol agents said.

