WLTX
Close

Braves Country Reacts to Blooper the Mascot

Blooper in the newest addition to the franchise.

Savannah Brock, WXIA 2:34 PM. EST January 29, 2018

ATLANTA – Welcome to Atlanta, Blooper!

After the Braves revealed their newest mascot, Blooper, at ChopFest on Saturday, many fans across the country were left confused. 

 

 

While the kids seemed to love the new furry addition to the fanbase, adults and long-time fans alike aren’t so thrilled.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Many have discussed the similarities to the famous Phillie Phanatic. One person even tweeting saying, “#Blooper is the Phanatic after the flu. And being washed in hot water. Whilst wearing a yak fur coat.”

 

 

 

 

 

Many fans are asking what happened to Homer while others are calling for Chief Noc-A-Homa to be reinstated.

 

 

 

Now, it’s not all hate for Blooper. There are fans who are defending lovable mascot.

 

 

 

Watch the moment the Braves revealed Blooper:

RELATED |

© 2018 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories