Braves Country Reacts to Blooper the Mascot

ATLANTA – Welcome to Atlanta, Blooper!

After the Braves revealed their newest mascot, Blooper, at ChopFest on Saturday, many fans across the country were left confused.

While the kids seemed to love the new furry addition to the fanbase, adults and long-time fans alike aren’t so thrilled.

Dawg I got myself excited over the Braves new mascot and they managed to let me down Georgia sports out here attacking me I’m moving to Antarctica where sports don’t exist — Gabriel J. Gonzalez (@GJGXXV) January 27, 2018

.@sometacolady said the Braves new mascot looks like Beaker. I think she’s onto something there pic.twitter.com/sD1hTKZYAV — Alex (@alexwATL) January 27, 2018

This version of the shining would be 100x scarier and that’s facts pic.twitter.com/SmZ2UZE28L — Ryan (@rhopkins_) January 27, 2018

Many have discussed the similarities to the famous Phillie Phanatic. One person even tweeting saying, “#Blooper is the Phanatic after the flu. And being washed in hot water. Whilst wearing a yak fur coat.”

He's a mix between orbit and Phanatic !! pic.twitter.com/GBPczPcGwe — Wes Talley (@BoSox1903) January 28, 2018

#Blooper is the Phanatic after the flu. And being washed in hot water. Whilst wearing a yak fur coat. #Braves pic.twitter.com/kz2115sBFM — Petedavis1 (@Petedavis1) January 27, 2018

As a @Braves fan, I'm disappointed in the new mascot. It looks like we ripped off the Philly Phanatic. What was wrong with Homer? #bringbackhomer #chopfest pic.twitter.com/m85N2eFsHK — Katie Massey (@kmas0407) January 27, 2018

when the braves mascot and the phillis mascot see each other for the first time #ChopFest pic.twitter.com/3z566WGJXk — hannah (@hannahnicole103) January 27, 2018

Many fans are asking what happened to Homer while others are calling for Chief Noc-A-Homa to be reinstated.

Bring back Chief Noc-A-Homa! Atlanta’s mascots have gone downhill since they got rid of The Chief! pic.twitter.com/gQehIDLOrA — Mark Shanks (@mas4Christ) January 28, 2018

Now, it’s not all hate for Blooper. There are fans who are defending lovable mascot.

I like the Braves new mascot.

Don’t @ me. — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) January 27, 2018

Everyone's a critic, but I will say this:



Blooper is a great name for a baseball mascot. — Braves Paul (@BravesStats) January 27, 2018

Watch the moment the Braves revealed Blooper:

