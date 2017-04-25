Breakfast and Fundraiser to Honor Local Fatherhood Champions

1 out of 3 children live without their dads. News 19's Deon Guillory talks to Patrick Patterson, organizer of the Palmetto State Fatherhood Awards and James Shadd about how they are hoping to elminate that number. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- There is a crisis in America. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 24 million children in America—one out of three—live without their biological father in the home. Consequently, there is a “father factor” in nearly all of the societal ills facing America today and our communities are in desperate need of fatherhood champions.

The 2017 Palmetto State Fatherhood Awards Breakfast and Scholarship Fundraiser will take place on Sat., April 29 at 8 a.m. at EdVenture Children’s Museum.

The purpose of the breakfast is to (1) Recognize Amazing Fathers/Fatherhood Champions in South Carolina and to (2) Raise and Award $1K Scholarships to graduating high school male students in South Carolina to increase 2-4 year college enrollment of males. When fathers are actively engaged, children do better in school, the family is more financially stable, and mothers’ feel supported.

Last year’s fundraising breakfast honored Coach of the Year, Frank Martin; Tom Keith, President of the Sisters of Charity Foundation; Dr. David H. Swinton, President of Benedict College; and Vernon Smith, Father of former USC football player, Marcus Lattimore.

The 2017 Palmetto State Fatherhood Champion Honorees are:

• The Honorable, Mayor Steve Benjamin, Columbia, SC

• Mr. Fraendy Clervaud, Anchor, WACH FOX-57

• Dr. Edward Cerny, Professor and Life Coach

• Mr. Jack Douglas, Regional Director, All State Benefits

• Mrs. Pat Littlejohn, Director, SC Center for Fathers & Families

• Mr. James Shadd, Shadd Law Firm

• Mr. Michael Weeks, Youth Football Coach

Breakfast tickets are $45 for adults and $25 for children. All ticket purchases and donations are tax-deductible.

The breakfast is hosted by Global Partners for Fathers and Families, LLC and sponsored by Aflac.



© 2017 WLTX-TV