Retired Navy vet charged with kidnapping Ashanti Billie

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A retired Navy veteran has been arrested in connection with the murder of Ashanti Bille.

A surveillance camera at Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek recorded the 19-year-old's Mini Cooper leaving the base early on the morning of September 18. Nearly two weeks later, people in Charlotte, North Carolina found her body near a church.

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice announced the arrest of 45-year-old Eric Brian Brown on a charge of kidnapping. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

According to court documents, Brown worked as a day laborer and had worked on the construction of the Blimpie's where Billi was employed.

Brown, a 21-year veteran, is homeless and reportedly lived at random facilities and buildings on and off the naval bases. He was frequently seen visiting the Blimpie's.

13News Now obtained video -- personal surveillance video -- taken shortly after Billie's car left Little Creek. The video shows her Mini Cooper and a man getting out of it, tossing something into a dumpster. It's the same dumpster from which investigators recovered Billie's cell phone.

Kimberly Wimbish, a spokeswoman for Billie's family, posted a couple of items on Facebook Wednesday including one that said: "Thank you God Justice 4 Ashanti."

Following the announcement of Brown's arrest, Billi's family issued the following statement:

The entire Billie family would like to extend their deepest thanks and gratitude to the FBI, Virginia Beach and Norfolk Police Departments, and NCIS for their attention and investigations regarding their daughter, Ashanti Billie. Additionally they would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all that helped and came forward with tips. At the current time the family needs time to process the information but will be making a public statement soon. Thank you."

