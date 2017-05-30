WLTX
'Security incident' at JBSA-Lackland resolved, officials say

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 2:05 PM. EDT May 30, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - A 'security incident' was reported at Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland on Tuesday in posts to the JBSA Facebook and Twitter pages.

Officials announced the 'security incident' was resolved and the lockdown was lifted around 12:51 p.m.

 

 

 

 

 

Around 12 p.m., a representative on scene confirmed that there was not an active shooter and they were working to clear the area.

 

According to the original post, all personnel were directed to stay in their current locations until further direction was given.

People were instructed to avoid the area near Stewart Street. In a second post on the Facebook page, it was requested that everyone stay away from the Arnold Hall area.

Officials on scene said the fire department on base was responsible for clearing the area around Arnold Hall.

People were being allowed to enter the base around 11:50 a.m. while KENS 5 Reporter Jeremy Baker was on the scene.

 At 10:06 a.m., JBSA posted an update to Twitter asking personnel to avoid specific buildings including '5406, 5506, 5408, 5612, 5616, 5706 & 5725 until further notice.’

 

 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

