Britain's Prince Philip Will Cut His Workload Beginning in August

(Photo: Associated Press)

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will stop carrying out public engagements sometime between now and August.

The palace said Thursday that the 95-year-old Philip will continue heading numerous charitable organizations but will not play an active role attending engagements.





An announcement regarding The Duke of Edinburgh. https://t.co/SF1bgo68Un pic.twitter.com/TO9mR70xTk — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 4, 2017

In the past Philip has suffered heart problems but has maintained a vigorous public schedule.

This announcement comes after a Buckingham Palace official told The Associated Press that a meeting of royal household staff has been called, but that there is "no cause for concern."

The official spoke Thursday after a report by Britain's Daily Mail of an unusual meeting of royal household staff sparked speculation about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, 91, and her husband Prince Philip, 95.

Both appeared to be in good health Wednesday. The queen met with Prime Minister Theresa May at the palace and Philip made an appearance at a London cricket club.

The official, who spoke to the AP only on condition of anonymity, said household meetings are called from time to time.

© 2017 WLTX-TV