BullStreet Developers Say They're Still On Track Despite Movie Theater Drop

Developers say the BullStreet development is on track despite changes in movie theater plans. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Developers for the BullStreet Property and the city of Columbia are not worried about the recent drop from Cobb Theatres

“We’ve known for some time now that Cobb Theatres was no longer planning on coming to BullStreet,” says Robert Hughes, chief operating officer for Hughes Development.

Hughes says the BullStreet project is moving in the right direction, but if you take a ride through the property and you'll see a lot of potential, yet not a lot set in stone.

The 181-acre project is three years into its 20-year build out.



"We've got roughly 90-acres under contract for development,” says Hughes. “We've got a least three construction crews right now working on different buildings."

Currently several businesses have moved onto the property, mainly in the First Base Building next to the stadium. Those include Ogletree Deakins law firm, Founders Federal Credit Union and TCube Solutions, which will move in during the spring. Around the corner is The Bakery.



"The Bakery is home to SOCO, Columbia's co-working group,” says Hughes. “Also the Iron Yard, which is a code school so there's a lot happening out at Bull Street."

Spirit Communications Park is also open every day for people to come out and walk.

Surrounding the ball park, construction continues.

So, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is not concerned when it comes to Cobb Theatres ending their agreement.

"I believe that this particular movie theater operator pulling out is going to be a fortuitous opportunity for BullStreet without saying much more."

There are talks that other theaters could step up to the plate.

Both Mayor Benjamin and Hughes say that there will be announcements on more businesses signing on in the next few months.

