Sumter Road Briefly Closed After Tanker Fire

Sumter, SC (WLTX) A road in Sumter is closed indefinitely after a tanker truck overturned and caught fire.
According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened a little after 4:30 PM. A gasoline tanker truck carrying about 6500 gallons of fuel rounded a corner on Cains Mill Road and overturned and caught fire.
No one was injured but the fire from the accident has caused problems with the road and the road will be closed into at least Thursday morning until DOT has a chance to evaluate.
(© 2017 WLTX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs