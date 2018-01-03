WLTX
Close
Weather Alert 17 weather alerts
Close

California Highway Patrol saves wandering chickens from road

California Highway Patrol had an unusual assignment on Tuesday after they had to rescue nearly 20 chickens on a busy interstate.

AP/CBS , KTHV 10:28 AM. EST January 03, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) – It was a race against the cluck as California Highway Patrol officers scrambled to rescue nearly 20 chickens that ran through highway lanes near Los Angeles.

The agency says the birds blocked a portion of Interstate 605 in the Norwalk area Tuesday morning after their cage fell from the back of a truck.

The agency tweeted photos and video of the chickens on the highway and a motorcycle officer collecting them.

 

 

Officers managed to rescue 17 birds. Two died.

One tweet asked: “why DID the chickens cross the road? Because they obviously did not want to become `fast food’ on an LA area freeway, of course!”

The driver transporting the chickens was unaware that the birds fell off the truck and did not stop.
 

© 2018 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories