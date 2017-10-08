Cam Newton Wears 'Rosie The Riveter' Pin To Panthers' Team Flight

Photo via Panthers' Twitter account.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was seen making yet another fashion statement ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

But on Saturday, Newton appeared to show support for women's rights through his hat pin. The fashion statement comes days after he was criticized for making a remark toward a female reporter that was perceived as sexist.

Cam boarding for Detroit ✈️

Newton sported a pin on his hat showing the image of "Rosie the Riveter" from the iconic "We Can Do It!" poster. The image, considered as one of the most iconic images from World War II, has become a symbol for feminism and women's rights.

Newton faced national backlash earlier in the week after he laughed off a question asked by reporter Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer during a media briefing Wednesday. Newton responded to Rodrigue's question by saying, "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes."

He later issued an apology Thursday night through his Twitter account.

