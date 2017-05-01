Canton: Parents of rescued child share their story

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Boy Falls Off South Carolina School Bus
-
Man Sentenced for Attempted Rape and More
-
Aiken Police Looking For Missing 13-year-old
-
Raw, unedited: Incredible rescue of infant, 2-year-old nearly killed in the Texas storms
-
What You Need To Know Ahead of Primary Races
-
ALS Order of the Palmetto
-
Deshaun Watson passionate about giving back
-
Snake sightings on the rise with warm weather
-
Job Market Better This Year For Graduates
-
Shark Bites Surfer at Folly Beach
More Stories
-
Hollywood Writers Strike Averted After 'Tentative'…May. 2, 2017, 5:22 a.m.
-
Job Market Looks "Fantastic" For May GraduatesMay. 1, 2017, 11:17 p.m.
-
Lowe's Expands Discount for Military MembersMay. 1, 2017, 7:47 p.m.