Car Crashes Into Gentlemen's Club

Columbia, SC (WLTX ) -- Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a gentlemen's club overnight.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to LaRoice Gentlemen's Club, located on Carrie Anderson Road, around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

According to firefighters, the car hit the front entrance and there was smoke visible inside. We're told no one was hurt.

Officials say there is less than $40,000 in fire damage.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department and the Richland County Fire Marshall's Office is investigating.





