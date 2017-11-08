WLTX
Car Crashes Into Gentlemen's Club

Whitney Sullivan, wltx 8:50 AM. EST November 08, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX ) -- Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a gentlemen's club overnight. 

The Columbia Fire Department responded to LaRoice Gentlemen's Club, located on Carrie Anderson Road, around 4 a.m. Wednesday. 

According to firefighters, the car hit the front entrance and there was smoke visible inside. We're told no one was hurt. 

Officials say there is less than $40,000 in fire damage. 

The Richland County Sheriff's Department and the Richland County Fire Marshall's Office is investigating. 


