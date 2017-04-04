Cashier Charged with Taking $8,000 from Her Job

Megan Huggins (Photo: Orangeburg County Detention Center)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - An Orangeburg woman is charged with stealing $8,000 from a local business where she was employed as as cashier.

Megan Huggins, 26, appeared before a magistrate on Monday after being charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

An office manager at Sunshine Recycling contacted Orangeburg County Sheriff's Investigators March 29th saying a cash fund was short $8,000.

Video surveillance showed Huggins arriving at work early that day and had another employee open the office area up for her.

According to a report, Huggins can be seen on video setting up two tills before opening a safe. She's then seen reaching into the back of the safe and according to employees she left for the day.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Willie Robinson set Huggins bond at $10,000.

© 2017 WLTX-TV