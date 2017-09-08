Cats and Dogs Evacuated
Some furry evacuees have made their way to the Midlands.... Yesterday.... Folks with Columbia Animal Services traveled to Beaufort County to help evacuate their animal shelter ahead of Hurricane Irma... They brought 79 cats and 4 dogs to Columbia....
wltx 7:59 PM. EDT September 08, 2017
