CBS This Morning Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

CBS This Morning celebrates their 5th year anniversary. (Photo: CBS This Morning (via @CBSThisMorning))

New York, NY (WLTX) - America's fastest growing morning news show, CBS This Morning is celebrating it's fifth anniversary on Monday.

The show launched on January 9th, 2012 and is the network's most successful morning newscast in nearly three decades.

The broadcast has posted year-over-year audience for 50 consecutive months and has earned a prestigious Peabody award, Polk Award, Two News and Documentary Emmys and two Daytime Emmys.

The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

CBS This Morning runs on CBS every morning at seven.