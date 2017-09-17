VIDEO: Central Carolina Fair Worker Falls From Ferris Wheel

From Video shot by Brittney Smith

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- A Central Carolina Fair employee was transported to the hospital Friday night after falling from a ride while trying to repair it, police say. NC State inspectors were called to the scene to investigate the incident.

Not many details have been released, but Greensboro police said the worker was trying to repair one of the malfunctioning cars on a Ferris wheel ride when the person fell to the ground. Police say it happened sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The Central Carolina Fair released a statement Saturday in response:

On Friday evening, the Ferris Wheel ride had to be temporarily shut down after one of the ride’s gondola cars began to tilt out of its normal position. The ride operator immediately stopped the ride and followed safety procedures to safely unload all passengers. An employee with Michael’s Amusements suffered minor injuries last night while attempting to adjust the gondola. He was treated on the scene by EMS and transported to a local hospital and has since been released. The gondola was restored to proper working condition last night and it has been reinspected by NC Department of Labor officials. State officials have approved the ride to be back in use today.

The injured worker was transported by Guilford County EMS to a local hospital for treatment. The fair says the worker was the only injury reported and that he was released from the hospital after being treated for minor injuries.

Again, no others details have been released at this time.

