Century Aluminum sues SC utility over smelter power costs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Century Aluminum has filed a federal lawsuit accusing South Carolina's state-owned utility of unfair trade practices related to the company's smelter in Mount Holly.

Company officials say in a news release Monday they sued after negotiations with Santee Cooper failed.

Century said in 2015 it would have to close the plant unless it reached a new contract with the utility. Over the next year, Century says Santee Cooper unlawfully forced the plant to buy 25 percent of its power at rates well above market prices.

The company says that move ultimately forced Mount Holly to lay off half of its 600 employees to stay afloat.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages, as well as an injunction against Santee Cooper's behavior.

A Santee Cooper spokeswoman called the suit "frivolous."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.