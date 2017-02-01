(Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Some smokeless tobacco products are being voluntarily recalled by the U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company because of metal objects being found inside the cans.

USSTC decided to recall these certain products after receiving eight complaints from customers saying foreign metal objects, including sharp metal, were found inside the cans. Complaints have come from customers in Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio.

USSTC has notified the Food and Drug Administration and they're working with federal authorities to work on fixing this matter.

The majority of the cans are not affected, according to USSTC, including their Copenhagen Fine Cut and Long Cut that comes in fiberboard cans, and the Copenhagen Long Cut Wintergreen that comes in a plastic can.

All of the products that have may have this issue were manufactured in USSTC's Franklin Park, IL facility and were distributed nationally.

Click here for a full link to all the select cans that are subject to this recall.

Any customer who has any of these listed products should not open or use the product. Consumers should contact USSTC at 1-866-201-9136 to return the product for a refund.

