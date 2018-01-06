Charleston Airport to Resume Flights Sunday

(Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Charleston, SC (AP) -- South Carolina's busiest airport is expected to resume normal operations on Sunday after dealing with the after-effects of the winter storm.



The airport website shows that all of Saturday's flights were canceled.



Charleston International Airport issued a statement saying that a single runway had been cleared of snow and ice and flights were given the OK to resume. The Air Force, which shares the runways with the airport, hired several snow plows to do the work.



The airport statement said flights were expected starting Sunday morning.

