Charlotte to host 2019 NBA All-Star Game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Good news for the Queen City. Charlotte will be hosting the 2019 All-Star Game.

The announcement comes after North Carolina repealed and replaced House Bill II which was widely seen as an anti-LGBT law. It led to multiple boycotts and economic losses for the Tar Heel State, including the NBA's 2017 All-Star Game which was moved from the Queen City to New Orleans.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said earlier in April that Charlotte was eligible to host the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

"This is not an easy decision," said Silver. "The most recent change in law does not mean the fundamental issues are resolved. But after considering all points of view, we have concluded that Charlotte will be eligible to host the 2019 NBA All-Star Game."

