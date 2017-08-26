Check on friends and family with Facebook's 'Safety Check' after Hurricane Harvey

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, 180 people were requesting tracking down relatives and friends. (Photo: Facebook)

Facebook activated its 'safety check' feature in south central Texas after the devastation from Hurricane Harvey.

San Antonio residents using Facebook could be prompted to click an "I'm safe" button to let friends and family know that they were ok, especially in areas hardest hit by the storm that made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.

The Facebook "Safety Check" has been seen before in the San Antonio area during flooding situations and the mall shooting in January.

>> Click here to go to the Facebook Safety Check <<

Many people are trying to reach family members or check on their property, especially in Port Aransas and Rockport.

Cell phone towers may have been knocked out. People in affected areas may not be able to call, text, or send Facebook messages, even if they are safe.

If you are in an impacted area or looking for friends and family, you can also check the American Red Cross' Safe and Well registry.

© 2017 KENS-TV