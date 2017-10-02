Check on Loved Ones Through Facebook

WHEN EVENTS LIKE VEGAS TAKE PLACE.....IT'S HARD TO BE AWAY FROM A LOVE ONE THAT MAY HAVE BEEN IMPACTED BY IT ALL. NOT PANIC YET... LOSING A CELL PHONE IS EASY TO DO IN THE CHAOS OF AN EMERGENCY EVENT.. WE KNOW THAT MORE THAN 520 PEOPLE WERE BEING TREAT

wltx 7:40 PM. EDT October 02, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories