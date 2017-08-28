Child Assaulted At Columbia Community Park

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Rescuer Describes Finding 4-Year-Old on Boat
-
WLTX Breaking News
-
Tropical System off SC Coast
-
Couple Wanted In Stolen Identity Theft
-
Columbia Woman Stranded in Houston Floods
-
Chief Art Acevedo: More than 500 rescues in catastrophic flooding
-
Forecast for Potential Tropical Storm Ten
-
Duke Energy proposes a 13.6% rate hike
-
Family of 6 drowns inside van
-
Ozell Williams takes to Facebook to say he's done for now
More Stories
-
System Off SC Coast May Not Become Tropical StormAug 28, 2017, 5:41 a.m.
-
LIVE: Catastrophic Flooding in HoustonMar. 1, 2016, 3:57 p.m.
-
Family of 6 believed to have drowned inside van…Aug 28, 2017, 2:06 p.m.