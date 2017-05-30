Child's Mother, Good Samaritan Drown Trying to Save 4-Year-Old

Dusk sky above the Provo River, Utah, USA. (Photo: johnnya123/Thinkstock, johnnya123)

PROVO, Utah -- Two people drowned Monday after jumping into the Provo River in an attempt to save a girl who was swept away by the fast-moving water.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office was called out to the river near Bridal Veil Falls at about 3:40 p.m. after 4-year-old London DeDios fell into the river.

The girl's mother, 34-year-old Brenda Nalleli DeDios of West Jordan, and five other bystanders jumped into the river to try to rescue the child, but could not reach her.

Four of the would-be rescuers were able to get themselves out of the water, but Brenda DeDios and 30-year-old Sean Zacharey Thayne of Sandy were swept downstream.

The girl's mother and Thayne were pulled from the water about three miles downstream, near the Murdock Diversion Dam. Both were rushed to the Utah Valley Hospital in Provo in "extremely critical condition," but died a short time later, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's officials say Thayne did not know Brenda DeDios or her daughter before he jumped into the water to help the girl.

London DeDios remains missing.

The search was suspended overnight, but resumed at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Flows from the Deer Creek Reservoir have been reduced in order to lower the level of the river.

Deputies and volunteers from the Utah County Sheriff's Office, Orem Police, Provo Police, Utah Highway Patrol, North Fork Fire and Ambulance from Sundance, Orem Fire Department, Provo Fired Department, Orem Police Volunteers, LifeFlight, and a fixed wing aircraft from the Sheriff's Office all worked on the search effort.

