Chuck Martin To Join Frank Martin's Staff

COLUMBIA, SC - South Carolina coaching news broke on Saturday afternoon. Reportedly Frank Martin has found a new assistant coach in Chuck Martin (no relation).

According multiple outlets Chuck Martin will likely be the newest addition to Frank's coaching staff.

Chuck has been an assistant for Tom Crean at Indiana for the past three seasons. He was the head coach at Marist for five seasons (2008-2013) before going to Indiana and he was an Oklahoma City Thunder Scout.

Frank Martin has an open position on his staff since Matt Figger left the program to be the head coach at Austin Pea following USC's historic Final Four run.

No official hire has been made yet but Chuck seems to be the prime candidate to fill the void on Frank's bench.

