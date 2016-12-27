WLTX
Close

Cinnabon deletes Carrie Fisher tweet after backlash

USA Today , KBMT 12:13 AM. EST December 28, 2016

For brands, Twitter is an important tool to help finesse their product into pop-culture conversation. When social media is done right, companies like Arby's become entwined with talk of Pharrell and his oversized hat.

When it's done wrong, there's plenty of immediate backlash. Enter: Cinnabon.

On Tuesday, in the wake of news that Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher had died, the baked goods company tweeted out a photo of a cinnamon-inspired Princess Leia, with a Cinnabon roll as hair. The caption: "RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy."

The post was swiftly deleted.

On the other hand, there were those who thought that the sardonic Fisher actually would have enjoyed the Cinnabon tweet.

(© 2016 KBMT)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories