Indiana Town Euthanizes 200 ‘Nuisance' Geese

CLARKSVILLE, IND. (WHAS11) - They can be a nuisance, which is leading many local communities wrestling with what to do with large numbers of geese.

The birds can leave a mess behind and are often aggressive toward humans.

It was just a few months ago that we were showing you a video of a goose attacking a Clarksville police officer on his walk into work.

While it appears this may have been the only attack, the city has euthanized more than 200 geese since then.

“Several years of planning and talks have been going into ways to lower the numbers of geese here,” said Clarksville city manager Kevin Baity.

For years’ hundreds of geese called the lakes surrounding city hall home, but with no natural predators in the area there was one problem.

“They never left,” said Baity.

Over the years, the large number of geese destroyed vegetation in the area causing the banks to erode, and algae to increase killing off fish in the lakes, but the last straw may have been when they stopped progress.

“At one point Broadway was backed up because geese were just sitting in the middle of the road, and people don’t want to move closer to the geese to try and scare them away,” said Baity. “That causes traffic problems.”

To control the population Clarksville entered into a $10,000 contract with Rusty Animal Control which euthanized more than 200 geese between late July and early August.

“We do not have the final say in what happens there,” said Baity. “That goes through the department of natural resources.”

While a number of geese still remain Baity, and the state, says the population is now at a much more manageable level but their future may be up in the air.

“The state then determines what will become of those geese,” said Baity. “They can either capture and relocate or capture and euthanize. That’s not a decision we make.”

Clarksville will be putting some deterrent’s in place to try and keep geese away from the area moving forward.

While they don't anticipate any more kill-offs moving forward they have retained Rusty's Animal Control through 2020.

