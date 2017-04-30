City of Columbia to Host Small Business Week Conference

Local shops are extending some Black Friday sales for Small Business Saturday. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The City of Columbia's Office of Business Opportunities will host Small Business Week Conference.

The conference promises to be a unique opportunity to network with small and large business owners throughout the midlands, city and county officials, and provide a great line-up of presenters with a wealth of information for every business owner. This year there will be a special guest appearance by Celebrity Chef Sarah Simmons, owner of two New York restaurants and now Rise Gourmet Goods and Bakeshop.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn helpful business tips & network with their peers. This year's workshops include:

· Six Ways to Build Your Business Pipeline

· Protect Your Business and Other Assets

· Strategies for Growing Your Profit

· Marketing Don'ts for Small Businesses

General admission tickets for the event are $50.

The City of Columbia hosts Small Business Week Conference. (Photo: City of Columbia)

The Small Business Week Conference is Thursday, May 4, 2017 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center (1101 Lincoln Street).



