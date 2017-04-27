Clemson Players Go High In The NFL Draft

IT WAS A BIG NIGHT FOR THE CLEMSON TIGERS ... THEY HAD TWO PLAYERS TAKEN IN THE FIRST ROUND OF THE N-F-L DRAFT. WIDE RECEIVER MIKE WILLIAMS WAS THE 7-TH PICK BY THE LOS ANGELES CHARGERS. AND QUARTERBACK DESHAUN WATSON WAS THE 12-TH PICK TO THE HOUSTON

wltx 11:22 PM. EDT April 27, 2017

