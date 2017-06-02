Clutch Hit Lifts Fireflies In Extras

The Columbia Fireflies logo. (Photo: Hardball Capital/Columbia Fireflies)

HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Fireflies were on the road Friday night looking to bounce back against Hagerstown. Columbia didn't realize it would be hard fought 10 inning victory for them.

Columbia led 7-4 in the 9th but the Suns scored three times to force extra innings in the bottom of the frame.

However the Fireflies had the response. Brandon Brosher's solo homer in the 10th was the go ahead run. Then Joseph Zanghi records his third save of the year secure an 8-7 win in 10 innings for the Fireflies.

Mike Paez led Columbia in hitting going 3-5 and drove in two runs.

This has turned out to be a hotly contested series. The first two games have been decided by a run. Now the series is tied 1-1 and game 3 is tonight at 7 pm.

