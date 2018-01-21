Charlotte Police Searching for Missing Man Suffering from Dementia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man who is believed to be suffering from dementia.

Grady Moore was last seen leaving Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center around 11 p.m. Satuday. Moore reportedly rode the trolley and was dropped off at Central Piedmont Community College around midnight.

Moore is a black man who is listed at 5-foot-11, weighs 165 pounds. He has black hair and and a black and white beard, CMPD says.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, a dark blue jacket and white-knitted hat.

Anyone who sees or has information about Grady Moore is asked to call 911 immediately or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

