Search Underway for Missing, Endangered Charlotte Woman

Tin Nguyen. PHOTO: Submitted by CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly woman from Charlotte who was last known to be in Gastonia Wednesday.

According to CMPD, 76-year-old Tin Nguyen was dropped off by a taxi at a gas station in the 1600 block of Bessemer City Road in Gastonia around 10:30 a.m. Investigators previously said she was last seen near her home on Wilson Glen Drive around noon Wednesday.

Nguyen has memory issues and suffers from Parkinson's disease, according to CMPD.

Nguyen is described as an Asian woman who was last seen wearing a black jacket. She is listed at 4-foot-11 and weighs about 100 pounds. She also speaks Vietnamese, according to CMPD.

Anyone with information on Nguyen is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

