Police search for missing NC 12-year-old girl

Alexis Henderson (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to CMPD, Alexis Henderson was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Kingsbury Drive in Elizabeth. Police said she left her home and her destination was unknown.

Alexis was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with a hood and black jeans with holes in them. She is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-3 and weighs 130 pounds.

There is concern about her safety, according to detectives.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts are asked to call 911 immediately.

