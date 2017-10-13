Coal miner sings national anthem, video goes viral

Coal miner Josh Stowers sings“The Star-Spangled Banner.” (Photo: Shane Wriston)

A video of a West Virginia coal miner singing the national anthem is going viral.

Shane Wriston posted the Facebook video of fellow coal miner Josh Stowers signing “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Tuesday afternoon

Wriston’s post reads as follows:

There is no kneeling in this bath house ...... we have daily Safety Meeting before every shift before these guys go Underground , and we appreciate josh volunteering to sing after the meeting,

thanks Josh Stowers #singingcoalminer

As of Friday morning, the video has 293,000 views on Facebook.

