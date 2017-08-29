Coastal Bend Residents Line Up to Get a Look at President Trump

Crowds lined Leopard Street from Callicoate to Violet Road in the hopes of seeing and hearing from President Trump. (Photo: KIII)

ANNAVILLE (KIII NEWS) - The presidents visit to the Coastal Bend was advertised, but not many details were given in advance, like details of his meeting with officials at Annaville's volunteer fire station.

Still, people found out through social media and went to see him in droves.

Related: President Trump in Corpus Christi: 'We won't say congratulations' yet

More: Texas Cares: Donate now, help us recover from Hurricane Harvey

KIII News Reporter Michael Gibson was the first on the scene at the volunteer fire station after receiving a tip that the president was going to Annaville instead of the Rockport area. As people began to notice the increased police presence in the area, social media lit up.

Gibson was soon joined by thousands.

Mobile users, click here to view photo gallery.

The crowd formed quickly, and when police closed the roads to traffic, people abandoned their vehicles to walk the rest of the way to the fire station.

Across the street from the crowd, the president met with state and local officials. Heavy security was all around, including snipers on the roof. Federal, state and Corpus Christi police officers were on the ground.

Still, the crowds lined Leopard Street from Callicoate to Violet Road in the hopes of seeing and hearing from President Trump.

© 2017 KIII-TV