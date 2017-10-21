College Football Recap - Week Eight

Homecoming was not kind to a pair of Palmetto State teams.

Newberry College held a 17-0 lead on Limestone only to watch the visitors storm back for a 27-24 win. Newberry (4-4, 2-2 SAC) lost for the first time to Limestone who improves to 4-4, 3-2 in the league.

Wofford entered Saturday as the only unbeaten team left in the state. The fifth-ranked Terriers and 14th-ranked Samford went at it with the Bulldogs winning 24-21. Wofford falls to 6-1, 4-1 in the SEC.

Furman welcomed former Paladin head coach and the Mercer Bears to Greenville and the home team was victorious 28-21. Furman improves to 5-1, 4-1 in the Southern Conference with its fifth straight win.

