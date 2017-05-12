Columbia Earns Bronze Level Bicycle Friendly Recognition

The City of Columbia is working to become more bike and pedestrian friendly. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The City of Columbia has earned a bronze rating in bike friendliness with the League of American Bicyclist.

It’s one of 307 cities to receive that rating, 109 other cities received silver, gold or platinum ratings. You can look at the ratings here.

While they are pleased with the award, there is still work to do in making Columbia more bike friendly.

"It's not super ideal, but I think Columbia is on the right path,” says Scott Nuelken of Cola Town Bike Collective.

He’s been working with the city to create more bike lanes to roads.

"A lot of people believe that you have to widen a road to put bike lanes, but you don't necessarily have to,” says Nuelken. “When they resurface, it they can repaint the lines. And it doesn't even always have to include resurfacing. They can re stripe a road."

There are more than 30 miles of designated bike lanes, greenway trails and sharrows in the city.

"We've been adding a number of bike lanes and we have a number of bike lanes that are being designed,” says John Fellows, Columbia Planning Administrator. “That also is being paired up with the penny road projects."

The recent Penny Project, the Greene Street intersection, features the first green bike lanes in the state.

Those lanes help drivers become more aware of cyclist at intersections.

Not only is safety a top priority, but bike friendliness also contributes to tourism.

"The number one tourist attraction in the state is the riverbanks zoo and there's no way to get there from downtown Columbia unless you drive your car,” says Brian Curran with Outspokin Bikes.

More pedestrian bridges could be in the works all helping grow the city and help get closer to silver or a gold rating.

"I'm sure that we're going to see improvements over the next several years,” says Curran.

Amy Johnson Ely, executive director of Palmetto Cycling Coalition says the city is very capable and they have the funding, with the Richland Penny Program, to create more bicyclist and pedestrian friendly space.

“They have this amazing grid system and many cities don’t have that,” says Ely. “That’s a huge bonus.”

The challenge ahead is getting the South Carolina Department of Transportation on board with including both pedestrian and bicycle friendly spaces when improving roads around the state.

